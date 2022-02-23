Frozen rain possible to the north, San Antonio to remain chilly and damp

A cold front that pushed through the area early Wednesday morning could produce light freezing rain for some parts of the Hill Country, but San Antonio will just be chilly and damp.

Wind gusts will make for freezing wind chills in the city, especially early this evening.

The National Weather Service reports the best chance for any frozen precipitation is north of a Rocksprings to Boerne to New Braunfels to Lexington line. But after two unseasonably warm days, ground temperatures are expected to remain too warm for accumulation to occur.

Any rain San Antonio receives is expected to remain on the very light side and the best chance for rain this week is Wednesday night.

More scattered showers could be produced by the arrival of a another cold surge Thursday into Friday.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week for San Antonio with highs in the 40s. temperatures will struggle to climb into the 50s Thursday through Friday before a warming trend begins on Sunday.

The city should be seeing more sun than clouds by Sunday, too.

The second cold surge could mean additional chances of light frozen precipitation for the Hill Country, but again the city is not expected to see any white stuff.

2022 has gotten off to a very dry start for San Antonio, with spring time planting and watering just a few weeks away.

The city's typical last freeze falls around March 1, but forecasters say its a good idea to wait until mid-March to plant. Some very rare freezes have hit San Antonio as late as early April.