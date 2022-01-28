San Antonio to give away 2,400 fruit and nut trees

San Antonio Parks and Recreation is kicking-off the annual Jammin’ Jams fruit and nut tree adoption events beginning Saturday, Jan. 29, at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The city is giving away a total of 2,400 trees at the stadium event and three other events coming up soon.

A variety of fruit and nut trees will be available for adoption at the stadium during the drive-thru event from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, or while supplies last.

About 600 trees are available at the stadium on a first come, first served basis. Visitors should mask up and remain in their vehicles. Only one tree per vehicle is allowed.

Tree giveaways on the same scale are also coming up on Feb. 12 at Monterrey Park on West Commerce, on March 5 at Texas A&M-San Antonio, and on March 26 at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on Noblewood.

All of the events are drive-thru, except for the event at Monterrey Park, which is walk-up only. All of the events have the same hours, 8 a.m. until noon or until all three trees are gone.

Visitors to the walk-up event at Monterrey Park are reminded to mask up and practice social distancing.

City officials said the tree adoption events are designed to promote food security and enhance canopy coverage while diversifying and beautifying our community. All trees are provided by the Parks and Recreation Department through the Tree Canopy Preservation & Mitigation Fund.

“Last year, our team shifted from a one-time walk-up event to a drive-thru style series of events which was very successful and allowed us to get more trees into the community,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We recognized that there was a need to host a walk-up event for our neighbors who either don’t have access to a car or live nearby and prefer to walk to the event. We’re excited to provide both options for our community this year.”

For tree species and other event details, please visit saparksandrec.com.