Baby stroller and street lamp among the items found in San Antonio River clean-up

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published January 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST
City crews are draining and cleaning along the San Antonio River Walk through this weekend.

The routine project to make the waterway more attractive to tourists and locals yielded some familiar items stuck in the mud, including parade chairs, Mardi Gras-style beads, large pots used for the plants that line the River Walk, a baby stroller and a street lamp.

Some non-native species were also found, such as apple snails, tilapia and one sort of catfish. The San Antonio River Authority handles their removal.

The cleanup is scheduled to run through Sunday, but Paul Berry, a spokesman for the city's public works department, said it may conclude early due to cooperative weather.

The draining takes place when River Walk tourists are scarce and when temperatures are on the cooler side to mitigate the smell.

Crews set up a crane to help with debris removal at Alamo Street near the River Walk. Sidewalks near the crane were closed off.

GO RIO Cruises will also not be in operation in the maintenance areas until the project is complete.

Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
