San Antonio may see the coldest days of winter this week

Thursday and Friday of this week could go down as two of the coldest days in San Antonio this winter, including a possible light wintry mix.

The National Weather Service reports a strong cold front is expected to push into the city on Wednesday with gusty winds up to 30 mph.

But the real cold won't come until Thursday and Friday when daytime highs may not crawl out of the 40s. Freezing or near freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday night through Saturday night.

The jet stream and an upper-level trough near the border with Mexico could provide the precipitation that combines with the freezing temperatures to make some white stuff.

Forecasters said atmospheric dynamics on Tuesday indicated the potential for a mix of all precipitation types, including snow, sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle, but it is too early to determine exactly how much will accumulate.

The weather service reports icing issues on bridges and overpasses could not be ruled out for Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters said precipitation forecasts right now remain very light, around a tenth of an inch, and ground temperatures will likely be too warm to allow for accumulation.

They said forecast models have been in conflict, so they have blended them for now for a glimpse into the possible weather outcome at the end of this week.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week are expected to be unseasonably warm, in the 70s, before the cold front arrives. After the chilly Thursday and Friday, daytime highs should warm into the 50s and Saturday and Sunday.