CPS Energy bills will increase in March after San Antonio City Council approves rate hike

The average monthly CPS Energy bill will go up by about $5 in the Spring as the San Antonio City Council gave the green light to a 3.84% increase Thursday.

The vote ends months of debate that started with a rate increase of over 10% proposed last summer. However, after public resistance and the exit of high-level leadership at the utility, the increase was adjusted significantly lower. It comes several months after CPS Energy resumed pandemic-related disconnections and almost a year before the anniversary of the winter storm in 2021.

The vote was split into two separate issues. The approval of a regulatory asset to pay for the costs of the winter storm over the next 25 years passed 9-2 with council members Jalen McKee-Rodriguez of District 2 and Teri Castillo of District 5 voting against.

The base rate increase passed 8-3 with District 10 councilman Clayton Perry joining McKee-Rodriguez and Castillo in the dissent.

“No time is a good time for a rate increase, but after eight years, it is time to do the right thing and as CPS Energy continues to build trust we will continue to assess their needs. Making the right decision today protects the future of San Antonio’s only energy company, a future that we know soon will be without coal,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said before Thursday’s vote was final.

Utility officials have spent the last several months on a campaign to educate the public on why it says the increase was necessary. Interim CEO Rudy Garza said on several occasions the cost of building infrastructure was going up, weatherization of plants and energy sources was essential and being able to address reduced staffing levels with competitive compensation was needed

The rate increase includes a charge on natural gas usage that equates to about $1.25 per monthly bill that will be included for the next 25 years. That charge, called a regulatory asset, will be used to fund the more than $400 million CPS Energy has paid to natural gas providers during the winter storm last year. Nearly $1 billion was charged to the utility but about half remains in dispute.

Councilwoman Castillo attempted to delay the vote on the base rate increase by a year to January of 2023, but that motion failed 3-8 with Perry and McKee-Rodriguez joining Castillo.