Turn your Christmas tree into mulch at these San Antonio locations

The City of San Antonio will turn real Christmas trees into water-saving mulch during January.

The Solid Waste Department reports five drop-off locations will be open during the month for residents to drop off their trees.

The locations, dates, and hours are:



The Bitters Brush Recycling Center at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, Jan. 2-31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday



The Highway 90 Center at 5450 Castroville Road, Jan, 2-31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday



The Culebra Road Drop-Off Center at 7030 Culebra Road, Jan. 4-15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday



The Frio City Road Drop-Off Center at 15331 Frio City Road, Jan. 4-15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday



The Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center at 2755 Rigsby Road, Jan. 4-15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday



City officials say trees over 6 feet tall should be cut in half for drop-off. All lights, decorations and stands must be removed, even wooden ones. No other live Christmas decorations like wreaths and plants will be accepted.

Two weeks after the drop off events above, city officials say residents are invited to come by the Bitters Brush Recycling Center to bag up free mulch from all the trees dropped off citywide.