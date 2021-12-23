City of San Antonio announces winter holiday service schedule
As the winter holidays approach, the City of San Antonio has released a schedule of services.
Most municipal offices, including City Hall, will be closed from Dec. 24, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022. Public safety and emergency services will still operate.
Call centers
- Police, Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 311 call center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022.
- The city's COVID hotline will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24-31.
- Homeless Connections Hotline will operate Dec. 27-30.
Recycling and garbage collection
- Regular Saturday, Dec. 25, collection will be made on Friday, Dec. 24.
- Regular Saturday, Jan. 1, collection will be made on Friday, Dec. 31.
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling will be open Dec. 27-31.
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be open Dec. 28-31.
- Solid Waste Customer Service will operate from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Dec. 26-31.
Other services
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty. The Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and regular hours Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be open from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 27-30.
- Most branch libraries will be open Dec. 26-30. Hours may differ depending on location.
- The Alamodome Box Office will be open Dec. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. for Valero Alamo Bowl ticket sales.
- WIC at Pecan Valley will open on Dec. 29 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Downtown
- Downtown parking meters will be free Dec. 24-26. City parking garages will be free on Dec. 25.
- La Villita and Market Square will be open Dec. 26-31.
- The Spanish Governor's Palace will be open Dec. 26 and Dec. 28-30.
All Metro Health clinics will be closed for the holiday. The Alamodome vaccine clinic will also be closed on Dec. 24, 29 and 31.
