City of San Antonio announces winter holiday service schedule

As the winter holidays approach, the City of San Antonio has released a schedule of services.

Most municipal offices, including City Hall, will be closed from Dec. 24, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022. Public safety and emergency services will still operate.

Call centers

Police, Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

311 call center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022.

The city's COVID hotline will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24-31.

Homeless Connections Hotline will operate Dec. 27-30.

Recycling and garbage collection

Regular Saturday, Dec. 25, collection will be made on Friday, Dec. 24.

Regular Saturday, Jan. 1, collection will be made on Friday, Dec. 31.

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling will be open Dec. 27-31.

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be open Dec. 28-31.

Solid Waste Customer Service will operate from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Dec. 26-31.

Other services

Animal Care Officers will be on duty. The Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and regular hours Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be open from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 27-30.

Most branch libraries will be open Dec. 26-30. Hours may differ depending on location.

The Alamodome Box Office will be open Dec. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. for Valero Alamo Bowl ticket sales.

WIC at Pecan Valley will open on Dec. 29 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Downtown

Downtown parking meters will be free Dec. 24-26. City parking garages will be free on Dec. 25.

La Villita and Market Square will be open Dec. 26-31.

The Spanish Governor's Palace will be open Dec. 26 and Dec. 28-30.



All Metro Health clinics will be closed for the holiday. The Alamodome vaccine clinic will also be closed on Dec. 24, 29 and 31.

For a full list of closures, click here.