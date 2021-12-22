Record warm possible this Christmas weekend in San Antonio

Santa Claus may arrive in San Antonio wearing a red guayabera and black chanclas due to the very warm weather expected this Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service reports the high on Christmas Eve could break the record of 83 set in 1964. The high on Christmas Day is expected to be in the 80s. The warmest Christmas Day ever in San Antonio was recorded in 1955 with a high of 90.

NWS meteorologist Eric Platt said a high-pressure system is keeping the cold and the rain out of the region.

"We just got a pretty large, persistent area of high pressure centered to our south over northern Mexico, and that's just helping keep the storm systems locked up into the central and high plains of the United States," he said.

Warm southerly winds are also a factor behind the near-record warm. Platt said the holiday forecast for all of Texas looks much the same.

"It looks like statewide is going to be dry pretty much across the entire state. Like I said with...the storm track locked up well to the north of our area, dry and warm is rule for most of Texas," he said.

The Christmas Eve record high of 82 in Austin, set in 1964 and tied in 1977, will be threatened with a high of 81 now in the forecast.

Temperatures across Texas on Christmas Day will range from the 70s in the Panhandle and far West Texas to the 80s in North, East and South Texas to near 90 along some parts of the Texas-Mexico border.

San Antonio has seen several snowfalls in the month of December, but never a White Christmas since record keeping began in the late 1800s.