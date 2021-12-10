© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9, KVHL 91.7, and KTXI 90.1 FM are on low power this weekend due to the possibility of freezing temperatures.
San Antonio

Homicides, overdoses jumped in San Antonio in 2020, but natural or accidental deaths were more likely

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST
Crime scene promo
iStockphoto.com
/

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has released key findings on local deaths in 2020, including a big spike in homicides and a jump in drug-related deaths.

ME Dr. Kimberley Molina reports there was a 31% increase in homicides in 2020 compared to 2019 and a 9% increase in drug-related deaths.

Overall, natural deaths were up 11% in 2020 compared to the prior year.

The highest numbers of COVID-related deaths were seen in July and December, mirroring the 2020 peaks of COVID-19 infection within the community.

The medical examiner investigated a total of 16,200 cases in 2020.

Despite the jump in homicides, Bexar County residents statistically have a greater chance of dying naturally or in an accident. About 47% of all deaths were natural, followed by accidental deaths at 36%. Only 6% of deaths were ruled homicide.

The top accidental ways of dying in Bexar County were by drugs, falls and motor vehicles.

When it comes to homicides, 77% were caused by gunshot wounds. About 52% of suicides were caused by gunshot wounds and 30% were caused by hanging.

The top drugs used in overdoses were methamphetamine, amphetamine and cocaine, according to the medical examiner's report.

The full report can be found at the medical examiner's website.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

San AntonioTPRTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick