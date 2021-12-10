Forecasters expect to see December record high in San Antonio Friday before weather cools off this weekend

This weekend has it all weather-wise: fog, record heat, a cold front, gusty winds, freezing or near freezing temperatures and possibly violent weather.

San Antonians will wake up Friday morning to fog that could be dense in some areas.

The National Weather Service reports the record heat is likely Friday afternoon before a cold front arrives in the city.

The record high for Dec. 9 in San Antonio was set in 1939 with a reading of 85 degrees. The forecast for Friday calls for a slightly higher temperature. Some record highs are also likely along some parts of the border, including Del Rio.

Forecasters say warm southwest winds and a dry line over the Rio Grande Plains is behind the warm-up.

The cold front is expected to arrive Friday night, possibly triggering thunderstorms packing large hail and damaging winds. But those storms chances are most likely to be to the far east of San Antonio, forecasters said.

The winds should subside by Saturday night, but forecasters warned the area has elevated or near critical fire weather conditions. The area has seen very little rain over the past couple of months.

Weekend highs in San Antonio will drop into the 60s. Freezing or near freezing temperatures are expected in some sections of the Hill Country overnight Saturday into Sunday.