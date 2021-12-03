Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returns to San Antonio, road closures expected

The Humana Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is back this weekend after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The downtown event is expected to attract thousands of runners and close several streets for the marathon and a half marathon.

Both races will start at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, but there will be a 5K and 10K on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

The marathon and half marathon start north of the Alamodome with street closures for several hours just east of downtown and some in north downtown and other street closures between Brackenridge Park and San Antonio College.

There is live music on several stages along the courses.