Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returns to San Antonio, road closures expected

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published December 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST
The Rock-n-Roll Marathon series in San Antonio.
Donald Miralle
/
Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series

The Humana Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is back this weekend after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The downtown event is expected to attract thousands of runners and close several streets for the marathon and a half marathon.

Both races will start at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, but there will be a 5K and 10K on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

Capture.JPG
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

The marathon and half marathon start north of the Alamodome with street closures for several hours just east of downtown and some in north downtown and other street closures between Brackenridge Park and San Antonio College.

There is live music on several stages along the courses.

Tags

San AntonioTop StoriesTPRRock & Roll Marathon
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick