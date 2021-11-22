UTSA Football is undefeated, but national ranking has not budged

The UTSA Roadrunners are preparing for their final regular season game in what has been an historic year.

The No. 15 ranked Roadrunners hope to remain undefeated after they play the University of North Texas on the road in Denton at 1 p.m. this Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN+. It is the team's only undefeated season so far and their best season start in school history.

The roadrunners defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham this past Saturday at the Alamodome to clinch the Conference USA West Division title in front of a crowd of more than 35,000.

UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor said the win really hit him.

"I wanted to do it for the city and the people that have been so good to us since we've been here. I swore I was not going to get emotional, but you know it means a lot," Traylor said.

The coach said the crowd definitely brought some home field advantage against UAB.

"I mean the crowd showed up and they were fantastic. SOSA (Spirt of San Antonio band) and Student sections show up and man, this city is on fire. I feel for the team that’s gotta come in here in a couple of weeks because I know the Alamodome will be rocking."

The birds won 34-31 with 3 seconds left in the game. The win also gives them the right to host the Ryan Conference USA Championship Game on Dec. 3.

The victory over UAB did not come easy. Oscar Cardenas caught a touchdown pass from Frank Harris with three seconds left.

Trailing by four points with 1 minute and 6 seconds left, and no timeouts remaining, the Roadrunners (11-0, 7-0) drove 77 yards for the winning score to push their school-record winning streak to 11 games and their league winning streak to 10, according to a game recap.

Some fans are upset with what appears to be a lack of respect in national polls. In the AP Top 25, UTSA is only one of three teams to remain undefeated, but their standing has not budged.

The other two undefeated teams are the Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats are ranked No. 1 and 4, respectively.