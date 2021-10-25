© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
San Antonio

Police release more details about Kerrville drag racing accident that left 2 dead, 6 injured

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT
Kerrville-Kerr County Airport from Google Maps.png
Google Maps
/
Aerial view of Kerrville-Kerr County Airport

The Kerrville Police Department has released more details about Saturday's organized drag racing accident that killed two, injured six and put two in the hospital for observation.

Police on Monday said their investigation continues into the accident at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport during an event called "Airport Race Wars 2."

Investigators said a 1990 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Michael Gonzales of Fort Worth lost control halfway down the one-eighth of a mile track, set up on a runway.

The car slid into a grassy area full of spectators, killing a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy. The Mustang came to a stop after striking a trailer.

Two men and two women were transported by air ambulance to University Hospital in San Antonio and Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

Two others were treated at the scene. A 4-year-old boy and 3-month-old baby girl were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville for evaluation and were released.

Two of those hospitalized, including 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse, were in critical condition on Monday.

The other victims are identified as 26-year-old Chance Dean Jones of Taylor, Texas, who was in stable condition on Monday at the Austin Hospital, while 27-year-old Mary Kate Walls of Taylor was listed in critical condition at University Hospital.

Gonzales was listed in stable condition at University.

Kerrville police said in a news release on Monday that they would release more information as it becomes available. They also thanked Kerrville Fire and EMS, the Kerr County Sheriff's Department, and the Center Point and Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance at the scene.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

San AntonioTop StoriesTPR
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick