Police release more details about Kerrville drag racing accident that left 2 dead, 6 injured

The Kerrville Police Department has released more details about Saturday's organized drag racing accident that killed two, injured six and put two in the hospital for observation.

Police on Monday said their investigation continues into the accident at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport during an event called "Airport Race Wars 2."

Investigators said a 1990 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Michael Gonzales of Fort Worth lost control halfway down the one-eighth of a mile track, set up on a runway.

The car slid into a grassy area full of spectators, killing a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy. The Mustang came to a stop after striking a trailer.

Two men and two women were transported by air ambulance to University Hospital in San Antonio and Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

Two others were treated at the scene. A 4-year-old boy and 3-month-old baby girl were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville for evaluation and were released.

Two of those hospitalized, including 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse, were in critical condition on Monday.

The other victims are identified as 26-year-old Chance Dean Jones of Taylor, Texas, who was in stable condition on Monday at the Austin Hospital, while 27-year-old Mary Kate Walls of Taylor was listed in critical condition at University Hospital.

Gonzales was listed in stable condition at University.

Kerrville police said in a news release on Monday that they would release more information as it becomes available. They also thanked Kerrville Fire and EMS, the Kerr County Sheriff's Department, and the Center Point and Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance at the scene.