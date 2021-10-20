CPS Energy CEO announces departure from city-owned utility in early 2022

San Antonio's CPS Energy President and CEO, Paula Gold-Williams, has informed the Board of Trustees of her plans to leave the company in early 2022.

Gold-Williams will work cooperatively with the Board of Trustees through this transition.

She served at the helm of the city-owned utility during the winter blitz of February 2021 that knocked out power to much of the city for hours and in some cases days.

She received heavy criticism.

The San Antonio Express-News reported in 2020 she had a base salary of $486,000 but turned down a bonus that would have put her total compensation at more than $1 million.

The Board will form an executive search committee for a new President & CEO and will update the public once that information is finalized.

“The Board of Trustees thanks Ms. Gold-Williams for her dedicated tenure as President & CEO of CPS Energy,” said Board Chair Dr. Willis Mackey in a press release. “We are confident that Ms. Gold-Williams will continue to provide excellent guidance to her employees and the company as we go through this transition period. Board members are committed to a thorough search to fill this vital role. We expect to have additional information about next steps in the coming days.”

“I am thankful to CPS Energy’s 3,000 exceptional energy experts who have never wavered in serving our customers and our entire Greater San Antonio community,” Gold-Williams said in the press release.