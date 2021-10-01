Downtown San Antonio lights up in purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Those seeking support should call Family Violence Prevention Services 24/7 hotline at 210-733-8810 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799- SAFE (7233). Information about the City-County Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence, including local resources is available at CCDV.org.

Several downtown buildings will be lit in purple this October to draw attention to domestic violence in Bexar County.

The Tower of the Americas, convention center and city hall are among the buildings that will be lit for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. San Antonio City Councilman Manny Pelaez said Bexar County ranks in the top five counties in Texas for domestic violence homicides.

"You know one in three women in San Antonio have or will have a domestic violence story to tell, and that's, to me, an unacceptable number," he said.

Pelaez added that the city and county governments have both made curbing domestic violence a top priority.

In recent years, the city and county have averaged around 30 domestic violence deaths per year. The pandemic caused cases to spike.

Pelaez served as the General Counsel for The Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, Family Violence Prevention Services, Inc. for 10 years. His mother, Marta Pelaez, is the president and CEO of the nonprofit organization. The organization's mission is to break the cycle of violence and strengthen families by providing the necessary tools for self-sufficiency through delivery of emergency shelter, transitional housing, effective parenting education, and specialized intervention with youth and the elderly, according to a news release.

Councilman Pelaez said women are not the only victims of domestic violence.

"Domestic violence can impact anyone regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality. It is the most important social issue, directly related to all others. Domestic violence pains too many, and it matters to all," he said.

The Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence, or CCDV, is also asking residents and businesses to participate in a county-wide campaign as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Purple Porch SA initiative invites the public to shine a light on domestic violence by turning their porch lights purple.

The public is encouraged to use the hashtag #PurpleSA or #DVAMSA or #PurplePorchSA when sharing a photo of the downtown buildings, their doorways or porch. Residents can also tag the CCDV on social media using the handle @dv_commission. Individuals and organizations can download a Purple Porch SA social media toolkit from CCDV.org.