Manu Ginobili Returns To San Antonio As Spurs Adviser

The San Antonio Spurs on Friday named Manu Ginobili as Special Adviser to Basketball Operations.

Ginobili returns to the Spurs following a 16-year playing career with San Antonio where he helped the Silver and Black capture four NBA championships.

He is the Spurs' all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392), and his career winning percentage of .721 is the best in NBA history (min. 1,000 games), according to a team news release.

The native of Argentina had a 23-year professional career, and he's one of only two players in the history of basketball to win a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

He saw his jersey retired during a ceremony on March 28, 2019, at the AT&T Center following a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans in attendance received an exclusive commemorative Manu Ginobili hat and Manu Ginobili Fanbangos

Fans also took photos with a replica banner of Ginobili’s retired No. 20 jersey and trophies from Ginobili’s four NBA Championships with the Spurs.

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Michelle Leclerq sang the Argentine National Anthem prior to the game to honor Ginobili.

