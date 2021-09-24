© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
San Antonio

Manu Ginobili Returns To San Antonio As Spurs Adviser

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 24, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT
San Antonio Spurs' Ginobili of Argentina celebrates against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio
Mike Stone/REUTERS
/
X02003
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili of Argentina celebrates against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014.

The San Antonio Spurs on Friday named Manu Ginobili as Special Adviser to Basketball Operations.

Ginobili returns to the Spurs following a 16-year playing career with San Antonio where he helped the Silver and Black capture four NBA championships.

He is the Spurs' all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392), and his career winning percentage of .721 is the best in NBA history (min. 1,000 games), according to a team news release.

The native of Argentina had a 23-year professional career, and he's one of only two players in the history of basketball to win a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

He saw his jersey retired during a ceremony on March 28, 2019, at the AT&T Center following a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Fans in attendance received an exclusive commemorative Manu Ginobili hat and Manu Ginobili Fanbangos

Fans also took photos with a replica banner of Ginobili’s retired No. 20 jersey and trophies from Ginobili’s four NBA Championships with the Spurs.

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Michelle Leclerq sang the Argentine National Anthem prior to the game to honor Ginobili.

Tags

San AntonioSan Antonio SpursTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick