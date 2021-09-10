Events Remembering 9/11 In San Antonio And Online
Here are events, shows and documentaries that are honoring 9/11 on the 20th anniversary.
San Antonio 110 Memorial Climb
Every year, the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb honors the 343 firefighters lost on Sept. 11 by climbing the Tower of the Americas stairs twice. The event will begin with a ceremony on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Participants will carry a picture, name and accountability tag of a fallen firefighter from 9/11 to climb in their honor. All participants must be registered prior to the climb.
Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K will take place at Texas A&M University - San Antonio, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Online registration for the race has closed, but participants can register in-person the day of the race. Participants can also choose to race virtually.
San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosts tree planting ceremony at Cuellar Park
District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, along with the staff at the city’s parks and recreation department, will host a tree planting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. at Patrolman Richard Cuellar Park, 502 S.W. 36th Street. After the ceremony staff at the Cuellar Community Center will lead an activity related to a tree discovered at Ground Zero. Free food, drinks and basketball games will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
World Heritage Festival 9/11 Remembrance and Military Tribute
The World Heritage Festival will present “Music and Movie Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. The free event will take place at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., and will have food trucks, musical performances, art activities for children and a screening of "Man of Steel" at 8:30 p.m. This event is in partnership with District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran.
LISTEN: The Tragic Impact And Devastating Legacy Of September 11
How has the U.S. changed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks? TPR’s “The Source” spoke with Michael Kirk, director, co-writer and co-producer of the FRONTLINE film "America After 9/11"; Queta Rodriguez, retired U.S. Marine Corps captain who served in Afghanistan; and Ben Miranda, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant who served in Operation Enduring Freedom and director of operational impact and outreach for San Antonio-based national service organization Endeavors.
WATCH: “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror,” available for streaming on Netflix
The five-episode docuseries follows the story “from Al Qaeda's roots in the 1980s to America's response.” It is available for streaming here.
WATCH: “9/11: One Day In America,” available for streaming on Hulu and NatGeo
This docuseries first appeared on National Geographic and is now available for streaming on Hulu. Its six episodes feature archival footage and new interviews to highlight the 9/11 attacks as they occurred.