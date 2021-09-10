Events Remembering 9/11 In San Antonio And Online

San Antonio 110 Memorial Climb

Every year, the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb honors the 343 firefighters lost on Sept. 11 by climbing the Tower of the Americas stairs twice. The event will begin with a ceremony on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Participants will carry a picture, name and accountability tag of a fallen firefighter from 9/11 to climb in their honor. All participants must be registered prior to the climb.

Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K will take place at Texas A&M University - San Antonio, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Online registration for the race has closed, but participants can register in-person the day of the race. Participants can also choose to race virtually .

San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosts tree planting ceremony at Cuellar Park

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, along with the staff at the city’s parks and recreation department, will host a tree planting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. at Patrolman Richard Cuellar Park, 502 S.W. 36th Street. After the ceremony staff at the Cuellar Community Center will lead an activity related to a tree discovered at Ground Zero . Free food, drinks and basketball games will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

World Heritage Festival 9/11 Remembrance and Military Tribute

The World Heritage Festival will present “Music and Movie Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. The free event will take place at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., and will have food trucks, musical performances, art activities for children and a screening of "Man of Steel" at 8:30 p.m. This event is in partnership with District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran.

LISTEN: The Tragic Impact And Devastating Legacy Of September 11

How has the U.S. changed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks? TPR’s “The Source” spoke with Michael Kirk, director, co-writer and co-producer of the FRONTLINE film "America After 9/11"; Queta Rodriguez, retired U.S. Marine Corps captain who served in Afghanistan; and Ben Miranda, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant who served in Operation Enduring Freedom and director of operational impact and outreach for San Antonio-based national service organization Endeavors.

Listen here .

WATCH: “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror,” available for streaming on Netflix

The five-episode docuseries follows the story “from Al Qaeda's roots in the 1980s to America's response.” It is available for streaming here .

WATCH: “9/11: One Day In America,” available for streaming on Hulu and NatGeo

This docuseries first appeared on National Geographic and is now available for streaming on Hulu . Its six episodes feature archival footage and new interviews to highlight the 9/11 attacks as they occurred.