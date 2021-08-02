3 Road Workers Hit By Motorist In San Antonio, 2 Critically Injured

Three road crew members were injured, two critically, by a hit and run motorist northeast of downtown San Antonio early Monday morning.

Police say the road crew was working for a Texas Department of Transportation contractor on a lane closure on I-35 when the incident happened around 1 a.m.

"It's very important when driving in a work zone to slow down, pay attention, watch out for road crews, don't tailgate, and allow for extra time," said TxDOT spokeswoman Laura Lopez.

Police said the hit and run driver did not stop, did not render any aid and fled the scene on foot.

The victims are two men and a woman, all in their 20s.

A police report says a driver operating a silver Chevy HHR drove though a grassy median around the road closure vehicles and back onto a improved shoulder lane, striking the first victim standing next to a trailer.

The driver continued down the shoulder, striking the second victim who was standing next to the door of their work truck. The Chevy then struck the third victim who was hooking up an arrow board trailer.

Lopez said work zone deaths rose 9% in Texas in 2020, compared to 2019. She added more motorists are killed in work zone accidents than workers.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.