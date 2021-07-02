These San Antonio Offices Are Closed On Monday For The Fourth Of July

In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, several city offices and services will be closed on Monday.



Open

3-1-1 Call Center

Animal Care Services Adoption Center open on Monday

Bitters, Nelson Gardens and Camargo Brush Recycling

City parks, trails, and select outdoor pools (Closed Sunday, Open Monday)

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Dead Animal Collection will have an adjusted schedule

La Villita shops

Market Square

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court

Select Fitness in the Park classes will be held

SWMD Customer Service

Closed

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

All Metro Health clinics including STD, TB, WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites

Animal Care Services Adoption Center closed on Sunday

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

Central Library and all branch libraries

Child Care Services administrative offices

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium

City COVID-19 Testing Sites

COVID Hotline will

McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center

Development Services Department

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Healthy Start and Oral Health

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

Office of Historic Preservation

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Planning Department

Pre-K 4 SA schools, Pre-K 4 SA enrollment hotline, and corporate office

Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

Solid Waste Administrative Office

Spanish Governor’s Palace

Summer Youth Program will be closed at community centers and school sites

The Carver Community Cultural Center

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

Willie Velasquez, Frank Garrett, and Claude Black community centers

Visitors to downtown will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday on Monday. EMS, Fire and Police will remain on duty on Sunday and Monday.

Bexar County offices and departments will also be closed Monday.

