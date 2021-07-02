These San Antonio Offices Are Closed On Monday For The Fourth Of July
In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, several city offices and services will be closed on Monday.
Open
- 3-1-1 Call Center
- Animal Care Services Adoption Center open on Monday
- Bitters, Nelson Gardens and Camargo Brush Recycling
- City parks, trails, and select outdoor pools (Closed Sunday, Open Monday)
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Dead Animal Collection will have an adjusted schedule
- La Villita shops
- Market Square
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage
- SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court
- Select Fitness in the Park classes will be held
- SWMD Customer Service
Closed
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- All Metro Health clinics including STD, TB, WIC Clinics and Lactation Support Center
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites
- Animal Care Services Adoption Center closed on Sunday
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium
- City COVID-19 Testing Sites
- COVID Hotline will
- McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Development Services Department
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Healthy Start and Oral Health
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Planning Department
- Pre-K 4 SA schools, Pre-K 4 SA enrollment hotline, and corporate office
- Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- Solid Waste Administrative Office
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- Summer Youth Program will be closed at community centers and school sites
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- Willie Velasquez, Frank Garrett, and Claude Black community centers
Visitors to downtown will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday on Monday. EMS, Fire and Police will remain on duty on Sunday and Monday.
Bexar County offices and departments will also be closed Monday.
