Firework Shows Are Ready In San Antonio, But Rain Threatens

San Antonio — also known as Military City USA — is ready to light up the sky this Fourth of July, and should be prepared for the possibility of rain.

Six Flags-Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld will offer fireworks shows for three nights in a row beginning Friday. Woodlawn Lake, off Interstate 10 northwest of downtown, offers a celebration from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with food trucks, carnival games, and music from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West. It is capped by a fireworks finale, which will be the City of San Antonio's official Fourth of July Celebration. It will include appearances by city councilmembers and county commissioners.

Nelson Wolff Stadium, off U.S. 90 on the far West Side, will light up with fireworks after the games between the Missions and the Corpus Christi Hooks on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Some suburban cities are also offering fireworks shows on the Fourth, including Schertz at Pickrell Park and in Leon Valley at Raymond Rimkus Park.

Helotes starts independence celebrations early with a fireworks show on Saturday night at its festival grounds on Leslie Road.

Many of the cities are offering celebrations leading up to the fireworks, including food, music, and parades.

Shavano Park is hosting a picnic for its residents at city hall on Independence Day that begins at 5 p.m.

Fireworks will also be offered at Boerne City Park on the Fourth.

New Braunfels is promising its largest fireworks show ever at Landa Park on Sunday to mark the city's 175th birthday.

Alamo Heights residents will kick-off a community parade at ten a.m. on Sunday that stretches from the intersection of Estes and Patterson to Cathedral Park. Nearby Terrell Hills rolls out its parade at ten a.m. from the intersection of Ivy and Eldon. It ends at Eldon and Geneso.

Kirby offers fireworks in the park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Residents of Bulverde and Spring Branch can see fireworks at Jumbo Evans Park.

There is a good chance, however, that rain showers could dampen some Fourth of July celebrations.

The National Weather Service reports nearly half the area should see some rain on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front approaches South Texas, triggering showers in its advance.

Check city websites and their social media websites for possible cancellations before

heading out.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

