San Antonio Food Bank Becomes 1st In US To Offer Affordable Housing

The San Antonio Food Bank will become the first food bank in the nation to also provide affordable housing according to representatives. Their efforts will focus on families with small children.

Ground was broken on the Apple Seeds Apartments in New Braunfels on Tuesday.

“We are much more holistic in our approach than just food,” said Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper. "People are oftentimes making the choice between paying their rent or buying food. That knowledge enabled us to make the decision of moving forward and saying, 'It's the right thing to do.'"

They’ve received philanthropic support for the more than $9 million project.

The 51-unit complex is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022 right next to the Food Bank on South Seguin Avenue.

1 of 3 — An artist rendering of the Apple Seeds Apartments which will be on South Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels. | Open Studio Architecture 2 of 3 — An artist rendering of the Apple Seeds Apartments which will be on South Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels. | Open Studio Architecture 3 of 3 — An artist rendering of the Apple Seeds Apartments which will be on South Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels. | Open Studio Architecture

"It's a place of nourishment, it's a place of growth, it's a place of opportunity for struggling families here in New Braunfels,” said Cooper.

