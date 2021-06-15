© 2020 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Food Bank Becomes 1st In US To Offer Affordable Housing

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short
Published June 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT
San Antonio Food Bank representatives shovel at the groundbreaking for Apple Seeds Apartments on June 15, 2021.

The San Antonio Food Bank will become the first food bank in the nation to also provide affordable housing according to representatives. Their efforts will focus on families with small children.

Ground was broken on the Apple Seeds Apartments in New Braunfels on Tuesday.

“We are much more holistic in our approach than just food,” said Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper. "People are oftentimes making the choice between paying their rent or buying food. That knowledge enabled us to make the decision of moving forward and saying, 'It's the right thing to do.'"

They’ve received philanthropic support for the more than $9 million project.

The 51-unit complex is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022 right next to the Food Bank on South Seguin Avenue.

"It's a place of nourishment, it's a place of growth, it's a place of opportunity for struggling families here in New Braunfels,” said Cooper.

Steve Short
Steve joined the Texas Public Radio news team in 2009, and serves as TPR's Assistant News Director and afternoon anchor. You can hear him Monday-Friday from 3-7pm on KSTX 89.1 FM. Steve is a veteran of radio news in South Texas, having worked for commercial stations in the San Antonio area since the late 1980s.
