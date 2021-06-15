Beat The Heat: Find A San Antonio Cooling Center Near You

Lee esta historia en español.

South Texas will experience hotter than normal temperatures this week. On top of that, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is also asking residents to reduce their energy consumption to avoid the need for rotating outages.

To help San Antonians beat the heat, the city is opening cooling centers at area senior and community centers and libraries.

Find a cooling center near you:

VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering fare-free rides to cooling centers. Residents can also call 311 for transportation assistance.

