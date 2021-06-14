Bexar County Judge Asks Sheriff To Condemn Attacks Against Commissioner

This post has been updated.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has written a letter to Sheriff Javier Salazar to take a stand against personal attacks against Commissioner Trish DeBerry.

Wolff said social media attacks on her began after commissioners delayed a vote on a sheriff's search boat.

The letter reports that the sheriff accepted a $32,000 donation from the Black Rifle Coffee Company for purchase of the boat even though commissioners voted to delay it.

Commissioner DeBerry was among the commissioners who questioned the sheriff at a meeting in April about the need for the boat and its operational costs to taxpayers.

"I believe the need is there, but when it's brought up to bring me up and attack me yet again. We'll just kill the item, it's just something that we were looking to..," the sheriff said.

DeBerry then interrupted the sheriff, saying the moment was not an excuse to attack him.

One of the coffee company's owners, Jarred Taylor, wrote in a Instagram post that DeBerry was on a "high horse" and will "fail the people."

Wolff said that post gave rise to hundreds of other vile and despicable posts about DeBerry as woman and a leader, as well as posts about her family.

The coffee shop owner was not immediately available for comment.

Wolff's letter asks the sheriff what it says "when community leaders ignore that behavior and allow it continue publicly" without condemning it.

In response to the letter, Sheriff Salazar said, “I’ve received Judge Wolff’s correspondence and understand his stance. The first I saw of any specific comments regarding this issue were the ones apparently cut and pasted into Judge Wolff’s letter.”

The county judge also said, "Before taxpayers incur costs related to the acquisition of a boat or any other equipment related to your office, you are required by law to come before commissioners to seek approval."

Salazar said the boat would not be at taxpayers’ expense.

”We are in the process of preparing a follow up presentation regarding a patrol/rescue boat to Commissioner’s Court, which will not be at taxpayer expense. The unfortunate area drowning deaths being reported on as I write this illustrate our need for this lifesaving equipment in Bexar County,” Salazar said in his statement.

DeBerry during the meeting had encouraged to sheriff to provide commissioners with advance background information before appearing in commissioners court.

Read the full letter here:

