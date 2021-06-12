San Antonio Animal Care Services Seeking Adopters And Fosters As Litters Boom

San Antonio's Animal Care Services is urgently seeking adopters and fosters following a dog and car litter boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

ACS public relations manager Lisa Norwood said many animal clinics closed or were partially closed during the pandemic and were unable to spay and neuter pets.

"You see a lot of animals that would have been sterilized during the course of the past year that were not and unfortunately unsterilized means a lot of unwanted litters," said Norwood.

In late May, the ACS reported close to 200 cats and kittens were already in foster care and dozens of others are waiting for adoption at the shelter.

Adopted pets are vaccinated, sterilized, dewormed and microchipped. Fostered pets come with free food, supplies and medical care.

Total adoption fees for dogs runs $86 dollars and $35 for cats.

ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments are no longer necessary to visit in-person.

