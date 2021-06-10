Largest Sunflower Field In Texas Opens In San Antonio

A large sunflower maze opens to the public this weekend on the grounds of Trader's Village on San Antonio's Southwest Side.

The 10-acre field includes almost 20 different types of sunflowers with some up to 6 feet tall. The maze through the field is so large that six checkpoints have been set up to help visitors find their way back out.

"This is the first time we've done a sunflower field. It's the largest sunflower field in Texas right now and its the first and only in San Antonio. We've had such success with the corny maze we do every October and November that I wanted to do something in the spring and sunflowers seemed like a good match," said Traders Village Marketing Manager Brian Billeck.

Billeck said the face of the sunflowers follows the sun's position in the sky.

"It's kind of spooky cause every time you come out they are facing a different direction and it almost feels like it's haunted, but it's kind of cool at the same time. So if you come out here every different day or every weekend chances are if you take photos at 10 o'clock in the morning it'll be completely different if you take photos at 5 o'clock in the afternoon," he said.

A combo ticket of nearly $15 includes access to the sunflower maze, 11 theme park rides, a petting zoo, a cannon that fires apples and an inflatable slide.

The maze should be open through the Fourth of July weekend. Traders Village is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

