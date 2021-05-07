UPDATE: Man Arrested, Charged With Smuggling Undocumented Immigrants To San Antonio

This story was updated on Friday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m.

A Dallas man was arrested Thursday night in East San Antonio on federal criminal charges related to his alleged smuggling a large group of undocumented people.

Aron Bernard Griffin, 49, was arrested after several calls to 9-1-1 reported there were multiple individuals inside the back of a tractor trailer rig he was driving.

A parks officer spotted a truck on I-10 that matched a tip about possible human smuggling, according to San Antonio Police officials.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the tractor-trailer rig pulled into the TA Truck Stop at I-10 and Foster.

Police say as the officer spoke to the 49-year-old man driving the truck an unknown number of individuals jumped from the back of the vehicle.

Police came into contact with 39 individuals scattered around the truck, one of whom was suffering from dehydration.

Griffin allegedly admitted to federal agents that he had made an agreement with another person to pick up the individuals in Laredo and transport them to San Antonio in return for financial gain. Griffin is charged with one count for smuggling of undocumented noncitizens.

If convicted, Griffin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

