San Antonio Plans Its Hottest Party Yet — Fiesta In Mid-June

After Fiesta was postponed last spring, rescheduled to the fall, then canceled again, San Antonio’s annual celebration is back.

Normally held in April, this year it will begin on Thursday, June 17, and runs through June 27, culminating in the three nights of NIOSA, or Night in Old San Antonio, in La Villita.

Two of the three Fiesta parades are canceled, but the Texas Cavaliers River Parade will take place on river barges in the horseshoe bend section of downtown’s River Walk.

The massive citywide event has cut back by more than half the number of events to try and keep Fiesta a safe one. San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District approved COVID-19 protocols exist for each event, though they vary from event to event.

