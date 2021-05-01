© 2020 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Wins Reelection With About 61% Of Votes

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published May 1, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs mayoral office staffer Rocio Guenther about an hour after polls closed on election night. Nirenberg held a strong lead of more than 63% in early voting placing him ahead of 13 other challengers.
Joey Palacios
/
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs mayoral office staffer Rocio Guenther about an hour after polls closed on election night. Nirenberg held a strong lead of more than 63% in early voting placing him ahead of 13 other challengers.

Former District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse has conceded to current San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The race also included regular political hopefuls: Denise Guterriez-Homer, who has run for the District 2 seat previously; Antonio Diaz, an activist for indigenous rights and frequent city council watchdog; John Velasquez; a local Psychologist who has previously run twice.

With so many candidates on the ballot, it was likely the race could have led to a runoff. Nirenberg and Brockhouse were within just a couple of percentage points in the 2019 mayoral runoff election.

Nirenberg has been the face of the city’s COVID-19 response in the regular briefings highlighting the progress and challenges of navigating the pandemic. Disasters like the winter storm and energy crisis took center stage at a time when the council election typically kicks off.

Shortly after victory became clear Nirenberg said his first steps are to ensure the city is past the pandemic.

“But in terms of the next couple of years, we’re going to be implementing the Ready to Work program and then we’re going to be getting the development of our infrastructure proposals as related to the federal dollars that are being received as well as the local bond program coming up in 2022,” said Nirenberg.

To learn what candidates think about local issues, read their responses to TPR's mayoral survey.

Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
