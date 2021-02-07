Backyard Tiger Alarms San Antonio Southwest Side Residents

San Antonio Police and Animal Care Services investigated reports of a tiger in the backyard of a Southwest Side home.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon. According to a police report, officers were called to a home in the 8600 block of Elk Runner.

A caller told officers that there was a tiger in their back yard. By the time officers arrived, the tiger had jumped the back fence into another neighbor's yard.

The feline escapee was eventually returned to its owners, who authorities say were keeping several other other big cats in their home.

Animal Care Services is investigating and, according to police, are seeking a warrant for the tiger's owners.

According to city ordinance, tigers are prohibited animals inside city limits.

