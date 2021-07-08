Raven Harper is a senior at Hampton University and a summer 2021 engagement fellow at the Texas Tribune. She has worked as The Hampton Script’s campus editor, overseeing all university news, events, and campus life at Hampton. She also currently serves as the president of Hampton’s online women’s magazine. Before joining the Tribune, she worked at Her Campus Media as a social media intern. Raven is a print journalism major and a 2021 Facebook HBCU News Fellow.

