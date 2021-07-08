Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a junior at the University of South Carolina and an engagement fellow at the Tribune during the summer of 2021. Izz previously worked as an inaugural Election SOS voter guide/reporting fellow, covering the North Carolina state house during the 2020 election. They have also freelanced reports for Undark Magazine and The Objective while fact-checking for publications like D Magazine, Vox and Runner's World. During their off hours, they like to watch WNBA games and Studio Ghibli films with their cat, Big Boy.