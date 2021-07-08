© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Texas Tribune Engagement Fellow

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a junior at the University of South Carolina and an engagement fellow at the Tribune during the summer of 2021. Izz previously worked as an inaugural Election SOS voter guide/reporting fellow, covering the North Carolina state house during the 2020 election. They have also freelanced reports for Undark Magazine and The Objective while fact-checking for publications like D Magazine, Vox and Runner's World. During their off hours, they like to watch WNBA games and Studio Ghibli films with their cat, Big Boy.