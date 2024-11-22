San Antonio declares overdoses a public health crisis

The San Antonio City Council officially declared that drug overdoses are a public health crisis.

The resolution has been in the works since June 2023, and it was introduced by Councilmember Teri Castillo.

“This crisis is claiming lives at an alarming rate," she said, "over 2,000 deaths each week nationwide. This resolution calls for a unified community approach to address overdose deaths including support for prevention, harm reduction treatment and recovery programs.”

Castillo also shared her own personal experience of losing someone close to her to an overdose: “This resolution recognizes overdoses, overdose deaths as preventable tragedies that impact all of us. And I would be remiss if I didn't share that throughout this process of the CCR moving through the process, I lost a family friend. We called him Chano. Chano Mejia, unfortunately, lost his life through an overdose. So this is extremely personal and near and dear not just me but so many residents throughout the City of San Antonio.”

The city will partner with Bexar County, community organizations, healthcare providers and public safety agencies to respond to crises and create a healthier, safer, and more equitable community.

Castillo said funding could also come from the state opioid settlement.

Tara Karns-Wright with UT Health San Antonio told the council that the resolution could help make Naloxone more available.

"Naloxone has been proven to reverse opioid overdoses effectively," she said. "Access to this medication can mean the difference between life and death. Local and regional partnerships for distribution can ensure that Naloxone is readily available to those who need it most.”

Bexar County has a higher mortality rate than the state-wide average for opioid-related deaths.