SAWS offers free inspections to identify lead pipes

San Antonio Water System is offering free inspections to identify lead and galvanized water service lines.

The action was in response to a new Biden administration rule that requires water systems nationwide to replace lead service lines within 10 years.

A new requirement by the Environmental Protection Agency requires utilities to identify lead issues on the customer side to ensure the safety of drinking water.

SAWS said it believed most lead service lines have already been removed and replaced but customers with homes built before 1989 may be eligible for free inspections.

Those customers can register for a free inspection, conduct their own inspection, or contract with a licensed plumber. or with the help of a licensed plumber. SAWS said it plans to use that information to create a service line inventory, which it plans to publish on its website on Oct. 16.

“There are more than 600,000 customer service lines in San Antonio, more than half of which are made of unidentified service line materials,” said Kirstin Eller, a SAWS potable water quality supervisor. “This monumental task requires an extensive effort that can only be achieved by physically going to our customers’ homes and inspecting service lines individually — which is why we need their help.”

SAWS plans to contact customers in service areas with unknown, lead, or galvanized lines starting this week.

Biden administration gives cities 10 years to replace lead pipes nationwide A decade after the Flint, Michigan, water crisis raised alarms about the continuing dangers of lead in tap water, President Biden set a 10-year deadline for cities across the nation to replace their lead pipes, finalizing an aggressive approach aimed at ensuring that drinking water is safe for all Americans.