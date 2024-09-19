Gun safety experts to San Antonio residents: Locking up guns can prevent a suicide

Texans are commemorating National Suicide Prevention Month across the state. Firearm suicide remains the cause of more than half of all gun deaths in Texas, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported that there was strong evidence to suggest that those who want to end their life by firearm but don’t have access to a gun typically don’t go on to end their life using a different method. This means that safely locking up guns can save someone’s life.

Heather Pitamber, a licensed professional counselor based in San Antonio, said that firearm suicide was the most lethal form of attempted suicide too. “It’s very possible to recover from other means of attempting suicide. If you end up overdosing on a lot of medication, your stomach can be pumped, and you can survive. But with firearms, it is nearly impossible to recover from,” she said.

Pitamber encouraged people contemplating suicide to seek help right away. The 988 lifeline includes a call, text or chat option for those contemplating suicide or other forms of self harm.

“Suicide — we describe it as a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Even though our feelings and our struggles feel like they’re forever, the truth is they are temporary, and life can change. Life can get better,” Pitamber explained.

Pitamber reminded people to look for the warning signs of suicide and seek help for friends or family immediately.

“It’s not that kiddos or adults necessarily want to be dead. They just want to stop suffering. I think most of us can have compassion for someone who just got here to this planet and is doing the very best they can,” she added.

Garrett Chase is the program manager for Texas Gun Sense, an organization that aims to end gun violence in Texas. It prioritizes preventing firearm suicide as one of its gun safety initiatives. He said that nearly three out of every five suicides in Texas involve a firearm.

“Access to a gun during a mental health crisis drastically increases the risk of a fatal outcome. To prevent these tragedies, we must prioritize mental health care and implement responsible firearm safety measures, including safe storage laws and practices, Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and crisis intervention tools,” Chase added.

The AFSP and The Firearm Industry Trade Association have worked on a guide for safely storing firearms. Gun owners have a few options to help prevent suicide or accidental shootings by children.

A cable lock costs around $10 and requires a key or combination lock to use the weapon. The cable runs through the barrel and can prevent most firearms from being fired or loaded. A lock box starts at about $25 and provides solid protection from firearms. It also requires a special code.

A gun case is also an affordable gun storage option starting at about $20. The case would secure the weapon and allow for safe legal transportation. The case can be locked with an external device for additional security.

Those looking for maximum security can purchase a full size gun safe. The gun safe allows multiple guns to be safely stored in one location and starts at about $200.

More resources on safe gun storage can be found on the Project Child Safe website .