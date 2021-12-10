These are the busiest days of the week to get a COVID-19 booster in San Antonio

Area COVID-19 vaccine and booster providers are anticipating more visitors as schools break for the holidays next week. Most major San Antonio school districts take a break from classes for a couple of weeks beginning Dec.17.

University Health Chief Information officer Bill Phillips said the free vaccination site at Wonderland Mall is ready for an increase in turnout.

"We anticipate over the upcoming holidays that will see more of increase when the kids are out for two weeks," he said. "I think parents will be more comfortable coming in at that point and time. Again, the fear factor of 'If there is a reaction, I don't want my child to miss school.'"

Phillips said many parents brought their children for their first shot during the Thanksgiving break and will return for their second shot during the winter break. As with adults, Phillips said they are not really seeing bad reactions to the shots.

UH reported as of Dec. 9 it has given 575,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at the mall since the pandemic began.

One tip for visitors: Fridays have been the busiest day of the week at the mall as people use the weekend to recover from any reactions to the shots. The mall site is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city's Alamodome vaccination site is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. Metropolitan Health District officials say all days are fairly busy, but Fridays are the busiest.

Since the start of the pandemic the Alamodome has distributed about 216,000 vaccines — including first doses, second doses, boosters and kids’ vaccinations.

For more information about COVID-19 in San Antonio and vaccination locations, visit TPR's COVID-19 blog.