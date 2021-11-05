Where San Antonio kids aged 5-11 can get the COVID vaccine

You can read this story in Spanish by clicking here.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for young kids aged 5 to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration. The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is one healthcare provider that will distribute pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for that age group.

The Children’s Hospital started taking appointments on Nov. 4.

Vaccine clinic hours are:



Mondays and Wednesdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (walk-ins welcome) with a two hour lunch break starting at 11 a.m.

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vaccines are distributed at the Goldsbury Center inside the Children's Hospital at 333 North Santa Rosa St. Find information on how to register on the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Facebook and Instagram pages.

The South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals (STAAMP) will partner with San Antonio Independent School District to provide an off-site clinic for the district to administer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to children who are now eligible. Mobile clinic sites will be set up at SAISD locations starting next week.

If vaccine shipments are received accordingly these dates and times are slated for young kids to get the vaccine at Burnet Learning Center, 406 Barrera St.:



Friday, Nov. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available at STAAMPAllergy.com

San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District announced they will start accepting vaccine appointments for young kids on Nov. 10 at the Alamodome and vaccine pop-up clinics across the city. The Alamodome drive-thru clinic is open on Wednesdays through Fridays; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Parents and guardians, who take their children to get vaccinated at a Metro Health clinic, are eligible to receive a $100 H-E-B gift card," according to the Metro Health website.

A map of pop-up clinics can be found in English and Spanish on this page.

Vaccines for young kids will also eventually be available at all retailers and pharmacies.