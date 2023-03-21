Leah Scarpelli | The Texas Standard
Leah Scarpelli joined Texas Standard in September 2015 from NPR’s Morning Edition, where she spent seven years as a producer, director and occasional reporter of music and arts pieces. As Texas Standard director, Leah is responsible for the overall practical and creative interpretation of each day’s program: choosing segue music, managing the prep of show content, and providing explicit directions for the host and technical director during the live broadcast. She graduated from Ithaca College in New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in Television and Radio. She enjoys riding her Triumph motorcycle and getting out for hikes in the Texas countryside. Her late grandfather was from Yoakum.
-
'You don’t have cumbia the way it is now without Fito.'
-
From Texas Standard : When social distancing and self-quarantine became common practice recently, all kinds of cultural phenomena emerged on social...
-
From Texas Standard : He was a Texas native, but wasn't really known as a Texas musician. He was "country," but he was also a big part of the pop music...
-
From Texas Standard : Alfredo Ramos Martínez might not be a household name, but he made a significant impact on the modern art world in Mexico. Now, one...
-
From Texas Standard : In the 1970s, Lubbock-born singer-songwriter and conceptual artist Terry Allen turned conventional country music on its head....
-
From Texas Standard: Janis Joplin left her Texas home in the early 1960s. She didn't fit in in Port Arthur, where she grew up, and she wanted to make a...
-
From Texas Standard: Many people have strong opinions about Texas music, but few are true experts on the subject. Alan Govenar is one of those experts....
-
From Texas Standard: He is one of the most recognizable names in Texas music, known for kickstarting a revival of interest in the blues and for his...
-
From Texas Standard : Charley Crockett is no cookie-cutter cowboy. He grew up in the Rio Grande Valley as the son of a single mother, and he lived on...
-
From Texas Standard: Steve Earle has been a lot of things: an actor, an award-winning musician and one of the more famous Texas natives to call New York...