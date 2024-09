The debate will air at 8 p.m. CST for 90 minutes from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis are slated to moderate the debate, which will be broadcast by the network and streamed on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. Follow NPR's live blog for the latest updates, analysis, fact-checking and color; listen to NPR’s special coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast on Texas Public Radio news stations.