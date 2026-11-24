Construction workers installed a wall of steel scaffolding on the limestone Alamo facade last week.

But the heavy Spanish colonial doors remain open to visitors.

The multi-level scaffolding will remain in place through the holiday season as restoration work on the 300-year-old Alamo Church continues as part of the Alamo Plan, say officials.

The preservation work is one tenet of the half-billion-dollar redevelopment plan that also calls for preserving the Long Barrack, recapturing the original mission site and battlefield footprint and creating a museum and visitor center.

Conservators will use the platforms to get a closer look at the limestone, and treat and clean the stone.

Tourists and visitors take pictures outside of the Alamo as scaffolding obstructs the facade and restoration work is underway on Nov. 24, 2026.

Earlier this month, incoming Texas Land Commissioner Benjamin Flores visited the Alamo.

Flores told the Report he sees the Alamo as a gateway to other Texas history … “from the people that were here before, to the history of the battle,” and as an opportunity to “present more parts of Texas history, instead of just limited to here.”

The scaffolded Alamo is the backdrop for a towering Christmas tree displayed for Christmas in the Plaza this Saturday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The project can be viewed via the Alamo Plaza Live Cam.

Scaffolding also was installed at the 250-year-old Mission Concepción in recent weeks.

The church facade is undergoing preservation work to remove damaged mortar from the masonry, stated a social media post from Las Misiones San Antonio.

From now through Dec. 12, visitors can enter the church through a side entrance, or on Sundays through the front doors.

To visit the Alamo, reserve tickets online here.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.