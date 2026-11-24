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The City of San Antonio is accepting nominations for its next poet laureate, a three-year honorary position that promotes poetry, literacy and the literary arts throughout the community.

The city's Department of Arts & Culture is seeking candidates to serve from 2027 through 2030. The selected poet will become San Antonio's eighth poet laureate, succeeding Eduardo “Eddie” Vega, whose term runs through 2027.

Bria Woods Mayor Ron Nirenberg places a medal on San Antonio's Poet Laureate, Eddie Vega, during his investiture ceremony in April 2024.

The position comes with an increased annual honorarium of $7,500, up from the previous rate of $3,500.

Vega said the increase reflects the changing financial realities artists face and the importance of compensating creative work.

“I think that the previous stipend had been one that had existed pre-pandemic, and things have changed in the world. And any time that we can pay artists for their work, I think that's a great and worthy endeavor,” Vega said.

The poet laureate serves as a literary ambassador for San Antonio, helping bring poetry and creative expression to residents across the city.

Vega said the next appointee should be an accomplished poet who can also represent the diversity of voices in San Antonio.

“I would be looking for someone who is both excellent in our community, but also someone who's going to be a great representative of our city's voices,” he said.

He described San Antonio's literary community as one with a wide range of perspectives and creative styles.

“I think we're a very vibrant community with lots of different styles and points of view, and just great artistry all over the place,” Vega said.

Courtesy of URBAN-15 San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega performs at the 2024 Mega Corazón.

Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said the program recognizes the importance of local writers and creates opportunities for more residents to engage with poetry.

“Poetry has the power to bring our community closer together and spark meaningful conversations through the shared beauty of words, stories and creative expression,” Jones said.

“Through the poet laureate program, we celebrate the voices and stories that make our community unique while expanding opportunities for everyone to experience, engage with and appreciate the literary arts.”

San Antonio has a history of producing poets who go on to receive recognition beyond the city. Several former local poets laureates have also served as Texas poet laureate.

“Carmen Tafolla and Laurie Ann Guerrero and Octavio Quintanilla and Jenny Browne all went on to become Texas poet laureate, and I think that's something special about our own city, that our artists go on to represent more than just this community, but to the greater community as well,” Vega said.

San Antonio established its poet laureate program in 2012, becoming the first major city in Texas to appoint one. Past appointees include Tafolla, Guerrero, Browne, Quintanilla, Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson, and Nephtalí De León.

To be eligible, nominees must have lived in San Antonio for at least three years, have an established history of involvement in the local literary community and submit a compelling portfolio of published work. Applicants may submit up to five samples of original poetry. Previous San Antonio poets laureate are not eligible.

Nominations are open through Dec. 23, 2026, at 4 p.m. CST.

A review committee made up of nationally accomplished poets and selected former San Antonio poets laureate will evaluate eligible nominees in February 2027. The highest-rated candidate will be notified in March.

The new poet laureate is expected to be appointed during an investiture ceremony in City Council Chambers in April, as part of National Poetry Month.

Nomination guidelines and submission forms are available through the City of San Antonio's Poet Laureate program.