The U.S. Supreme Court may wait until after Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson takes office in January to decide whether to hear a case involving Texas' law requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in all public-school classrooms. Johnson has confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that he will not defend the law in court.

Johnson said during his campaign for attorney general that he considers Senate Bill 10 unconstitutional. But his interview published Monday by The Dallas Morning News was his first public statement on it since Election Day.

"The court will have the ultimate say as to what’s constitutional and what is not," told the paper, "but I’m the one who says what the state’s position is, and it will not be the position the state has previously taken."

Several parents sued the Alamo Heights Independent School District – along with 10 other school districts, including Fort Bend ISD – challenging the law as a violation of their children's freedom of religion under the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. SB 10 mandates that the posters displaying the Ten Commandments use a translation of the text from the King James Bible, as rendered on a monument outside the Texas State Capitol.

A district court ruled for the parents, but the full U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision in April. The parents appealed the circuit court's ruling to the Supreme Court in August. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition shortly after the midterm elections asking the Supreme Court not to hear the suit.

"Among other factors, the recent election in Texas renders this case a particularly poor vehicle," Paxton's office wrote in its petition. "The incoming Texas Attorney General has publicly stated that he ‘will not defend' the challenged law, likely depriving this Court of an adversarial presentation."

Attorneys for the parents filed their response late last week.

“The incoming Attorney General has correctly recognized what our clients have said from the start: S.B. 10 is blatantly unconstitutional," said Jonathan Youngwood, an attorney with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, in a statement to Houston Public Media on behalf of the parents' legal team. "However, because this law and the Fifth Circuit's egregious ruling remain on the books, it's still imperative that the Supreme Court take this case, reverse the Fifth Circuit’s decision, and restore families' religious freedom.”

The High Court has two more calendar dates this year on which it can identify cases it plans to hear in the 2026-2027 session. Douglas Laycock, professor emeritus of constitutional law at the University of Texas, said he expects the justices to wait until Johnson takes office before they decide.

"I expect them to wait and see if Johnson does anything and what he does," Laycock said. "He’s not obligated to file anything in the Supreme Court — the case is fully briefed at this point — or he may file a supplemental brief that says, ‘We confess error. The decision below is wrong. The law is unconstitutional, and you should vacate the judgment below."

Laycock said SB 10 is "flagrantly unconstitutional,” given how the Supreme Court has long interpreted the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

“Unless the court wholly changes everything it is said for decades about the Establishment Clause,” Laycock said, “[SB 10 is] so abusive of religious minorities in the public schools that it’s easy to say, ‘I’m not going to defend this law.'”

But Seth Chandler, a constitutional law professor at the University of Houston Law Center, is less certain, particularly given given a recent decision by the conservative majority to overturn longstanding precedent involving the Establishment Clause.

"The liberal justices on the court are in a bind, because if they don’t grant [a writ of certiorari], the 5th Circuit decision stands," Chandler said. "On the other hand, if they vote for cert, they might lose on the merits, and you’d have a nationwide ruling that permits laws like exist in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas to go forward. And so, it puts basically a lot of people in a very unusual and difficult position."

Raising the likelihood the justices will weigh in is the fact that similar Ten Commandments display laws have recently been passed in Louisiana and Arkansas. The 5th Circuit has upheld Louisiana’s statute, but a district court in Arkansas has blocked the enforcement of that state’s law.

Sam Martin, a professor of public affairs at Boise State University, said she also sees a risk that the conservative majority on the court will uphold SB 10. But she said simply leaving the law in place, unenforced by the Office of the Texas Attorney General, presents its own problems for Texas school districts.

"The argument will stand that a future attorney general could pick up the law and enforce it again," Martin said. "And so, schools might find themselves feeling like they’re in a strange position, because on the one hand, this attorney general for now and maybe for the next four years has signaled he doesn’t intend to continue the enforcement, but that doesn’t let them off the hook."

Laycock notes one more reason school districts may be hoping for some clarity from the highest court in the land. As long as SB 10 is a state statute, Texas school districts risk getting sued regardless of what they do.

"If they ignore the law, some conservative group may sue them," Laycock said. "If they obey the law, some liberal group may sue them."

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