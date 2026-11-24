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San Antonio’s Historic Pearl will host its annual tree lighting ceremony this week and has chosen TEAMability to do the honor. Several of TEAMability’s families will participate.

Tina Mann and her son Ryan are one of TEAMability’s families returning to the event. Mann and her son, who has multiple disabilities, participated in last year’s lighting ceremony and are excited for another year.

The Historic Pearl / Courtesy photo Tina Mann and her son, Ryan, helped light the tree at last year's Peal Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“Last year, Ryan got to light the tree at the Pearl by pushing a button, and it lit up the great big tree,” said Mann. “It allows us as a family with a child who is medically complex and has multiple disabilities to participate in community festivities that we might not otherwise be able to do.”

TEAMability CEO Brooke Kearney says they invited several of their clients to participate in the tree lighting this year. Over 12 families are registered to participate in lighting the Pearl Christmas tree.

“We will do a big countdown, just like they do on TV and other tree lighting ceremonies,” said Kearney. “And all of our patients will be getting to press a button or making a button turn on so that the tree will light up, and it's all done right in front of the giving machines as well.”

Prior to the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 27, Pearl is hosting Taste of Pearl Holiday Edition . Activities include Pearl Putt at 10 a.m., storybook reading from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and live entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Historic Pearl / Courtesy photo Pearl will open an ice rink on Fri., Nov. 27, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Pearl will also open its ice rink on Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at 303 Pearl Parkway.