Laredo chef enters Pizza Fest Challenge in Canada

When pizza makers from around the world gather in Montreal, Texas will have a seat at the table, thanks to a Laredo pizzeria.

550 Pizzeria competed Monday in Montreal’s Pizza Fest Challenge, where owner and head chef Janet Zapata hopes to impress international judges with a creation rooted in her hometown.

Courtesy photo Janet Zapata

Zapata has already won a world pizza championship in Las Vegas with a pie featuring chorizo, chicken and tomatillo sauce. Now, she’s aiming to introduce another international audience to the flavors of Laredo.

“I’m competing with over 100 people, so I expect to show them a piece of Laredo,” Zapata said. “I literally tell them it’s ‘Laredough’ that I’m going to compete with. It’s a big dream in a small town.”

For Zapata, the competition is about more than pizza. It’s an opportunity to represent her community on an international stage and show how the food traditions of South Texas can stand out among competitors from around the world.

Janet Zapata / Courtesy photo Pizzas made by Chef Janet Zapata at the Pizza Fest Challenge in Montreal on Oct. 26, 2026.

Her award-winning combination of ingredients reflects the regional influences that shape her cooking, bringing together the familiar flavors of chorizo and chicken with the tangy kick of tomatillo sauce.

As she takes on so many competitors, Zapata is carrying the name of her pizzeria — and her hometown — with her.

The competition is being held at Montreal's historic Marché Bonsecours with results expected Tuesday.