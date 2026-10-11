Michelin Guide awards 2 Austin restaurants new stars

Two Austin restaurants have been awarded a new Michelin star. It brings the total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the city up to seven.

The two restaurants promoted were Kappo Kappo and Fabrik.

Kappo Kappo, located in the Austin Proper Hotel off of West Sixth and Second streets, serves French and Japanese fusion cuisine. The menu rotates every night, starting at $195 for nine courses and can be paired with sake, wine and Japanese spirits, according to the website. A private dinner starts at $12,000 for up to 15 guests. The restaurant is led by the twin chefs Gohei Kishi and Haru Kishi.

Fabrik, co-owned by Je and Silas Wallerstein, is a vegan restaurant. It offers an eight-course meal for $105 per person. A wine pairing will run you an additional $65 per person.

Other one-starred Michelin restaurants in the Austin area include Barley Swine, Craft Omakase, Hestia, InterStellar BBQ, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue.

Stefan Davis, the general manager at Barley Swine, was awarded the 2026 Michelin Guide service award.

la Barbecue, which had a Michelin star in 2025, is no longer on the list.

Southern fine dining restaurant Olamaie, which previously had a Michelin star, closed in July.

Copyright 2026 KUT News