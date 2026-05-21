Camp Mystic chief health officer's nursing license suspended over flood response

The Texas Board of Nursing has temporarily suspended the license of Camp Mystic's chief health officer, accusing her of failing to adequately prepare for — and respond to — the catastrophic Hill Country flood that killed 27 campers and counselors last summer.

An emergency suspension order filed Tuesday against Mary Elizabeth Eastland alleges she failed to develop emergency evacuation and shelter plans for campers and staff before the July 4 flood tore through the all-girls Christian summer camp.

The disaster killed more than 130 people across the Hill Country and prompted multiple lawsuits against Mystic alleging camp leaders failed to evacuate campers despite worsening flood conditions.

According to the filing, Eastland abandoned campers and staff as floodwaters rapidly rose, evacuating herself and her children to higher ground "without providing any assistance or direction" to others at the camp.

Regulators said Eastland's "lack of emergency preparedness" created an unsafe environment that "likely resulted in physical harm, emotional harm, psychological harm, and loss of life to campers and staff in an emergency or disaster at Camp Mystic."

The board also alleges Eastland failed to contact emergency responders after campers and staff were reported missing and later failed to report the deaths to state health authorities within the required 24-hour window.

In a statement, Camp Mystic attorney Joshua Fiveson called the suspension "an exercise in premature punishment" and said Eastland was not given adequate time to respond before the board acted.

Fiveson said Eastland "rejects the Board's allegations" and plans to challenge the suspension.

A probable cause hearing must now be held within 17 days, where regulators will determine whether there's sufficient evidence against Eastland. A final hearing is then required within the next two months.