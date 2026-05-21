Thursday night, comic Stephen Colbert will say goodbye to the late night show he hosted for 11 years. CBS/Paramount Plus cancelled "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," citing financial reasons, but his fans say it's because of his continuous criticism of President Trump.

While Colbert hasn't stopped roasting Donald Trump, he has never directly blamed the president for the cancellation of his show — but others have.

On the eve of his finale , Colbert invited some of his famous friends — including Billy Crystal, Amy Sedaris and Robert De Niro — to the show Then, he welcomed musical guest Bruce Springsteen:

"You're the first guy in America who lost his job because the president can't take a joke."

Springsteen also called out Trump loyalist Larry Ellison and his son, David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance and the new owner of CBS, and sang an anti-Trump anthem about immigration agents who killed protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Colbert ends his show tonight with a surprise guest.

This story was taken from an audio report by NPR's Mandalit del Barco.

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