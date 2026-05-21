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The Weekender: 'Cabaret,' Doseum Dinosaurs and Pearl Fest

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:14 AM CDT
One of the Doseum's dinosaurs
The Doseum
One of the Doseum's dinosaurs

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The weekend is here. There are always outings and events to plan in San Antonio. Here are three to consider.

First, we head to the Wonder Theatre for "Cabaret."

Christopher Rodriguez is artistic director at the Wonder.

“It's such an iconic Broadway show, also made famous by the Liza Minnelli movie a few years back, so definitely a classic that we're excited to put on our stage for the first time,” Rodriguez said.

Seven musicians will provide the music that "Cabaret" is known for. Rodriguez said about "Cabaret" that this might not be a good play to take children to.

Cabaret actors
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Cabaret actors
The Wonder Theatre
Actorfrom Cabaret
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Actor from Cabaret
Wonder Theatre
Actor from Cabaret
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Actor from Cabaret
Wonder Theatre

“The show deals with some heavy subject matter, and it's a little risqué, so we are recommending that it's 18 plus for this production,” he said.

"Cabaret" runs from May 22 through June 14. 

Opening up to the public on Saturday: the Doseum’s Dr. Richard Kissel said the Doseum will reveal its "Dinosaurs in Motion" exhibit. One wonders why dinosaurs are so interesting. Kissel understands.

“I think the size of many of them is one aspect that's alluring. I also think the fact that they are animals, but they look so very different than the animals we have today,” Kissel said. “They're very kind of beautifully grotesque in their own way, and essentially they're monsters that were real.”

Kids and parents get a preview at the Doseum.
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Kids and parents get a preview at the Doseum.
Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions
Kids and parents get a preview.
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Kids and parents get a preview.
Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions
Participants control the movement of the dinosaur.
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Participants control the movement of the dinosaur.
Courtesy of Imagine Exhibitions

What makes the exhibit so interesting is that the kids themselves are what make the dinosaurs move.

“They're large full-scale metal sculptures of dinosaur skeletons that our young learners, and their families will be able to puppeteer through rods, levers, and other means,” he said.

Also on Saturday, we can look forward to Pearl Fest.

“The real focus behind it is obviously we want to bring in some large name artists, but we also really want to focus on making sure that we bring in the regional talent, you know, from both San Antonio and the regions and the areas surrounding,” said Stable Hall's Garret Zimmerman said.

The biggest part of Pearl Fest will take place under the shade of Highway 281, right next to Pearl.

Los Lonely Boys performing in San Antonio
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Los Lonely Boys performing in San Antonio
Jack Morgan
Los Lonely Boys
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Los Lonely Boys
courtesy Pearl
The band of brothers — Los Lonely Boys
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The band of brothers — Los Lonely Boys
courtesy Pearl

“The main headliner on the show is Los Lonely Boys, but we've got support on that main stage with Nikki Diamonds, Girl in a Coma, My Pelotti, and Vinita Leo,” he said.

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Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRThe Weekender
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
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