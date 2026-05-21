Flood watch issued for San Antonio's Memorial Day weekend

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A flood watch has been issued for the San Antonio area and the Hill Country from 7 p.m. Friday night until 7 p.m. Monday night.

The National Weather Service reports much of the coastal plains east and southeast of San Antonio and areas far south of the city, are also under the watch.

Rain between 1 and 3 inches is expected to fall over the region during the entire watch period with isolated areas receiving up to 4 to 6 inches during the same time frame.

Residents planning outdoor gatherings and organizers of Memorial Day weekend observances will want to keep a close eye on weather forecasts in the days ahead.

As of Thursday, there was a chance of rain every day in the forecast through at least next Tuesday. The ground is fairly saturated from recent rains, which means it will not take much rain to cause flooding in low lying areas.

The weather service has said most area deaths during flooding here occur when motorists attempt to cross flooded low water crossings.

Most all of the watch area can especially expect rain on Saturday.

Forecasters said an unsettled weather pattern remains in place over the region through all of next week. A southwesterly flow and lots of existing moisture in the atmosphere are helping to fire up thunderstorms.