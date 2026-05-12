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CPS Energy and Israel’s Ashtrom Renewable break ground on a new solar energy farm in Bexar County 

Texas Public Radio | By Kory Cook
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:56 PM CDT
C-level executives and associates with Ashtrom Renewable Energy, SOLV Energy, and C.P.S. Energy break ground for the new solar farm in Bexar County at 676 Neal Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78264.
CPS Energy
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C-level executives and associates with Ashtrom Renewable Energy, SOLV Energy, and C.P.S. Energy break ground for the new solar farm in Bexar County at 676 Neal Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78264.

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CPS Energy is partnering with Ashtrom Renewable Energy to build a solar farm on San Antonio's South Side.

The project, named "El Patrimonio," fulfills a 20-year CPS Energy contract aimed at expanding renewable energy.

Frank Almaraz, Chief Operating Officer of C.P.S. Energy, speaks about new solar energy farm El Patrimonio
Kory Cook
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Frank Almaraz, Chief Operating Officer of C.P.S. Energy, speaks about new solar energy farm El Patrimonio

Frank Almaraz is Chief Operating Officer of CPS Energy and said environmental impact is at the forefront of discussions and solutions on renewable energy growth, and this is just the next step for CPS Energy.

“We’ve had, for decades now, goals around the amount of renewable generation that we would have, ultimately working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as SOx (sulfur oxides), NOx (nitrogen oxides), and particulates,” said Almaraz.

Those sulfur and nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, are major air pollutants that create a barrier on the glass of a solar panel, causing uneven dust accumulation and leading to significantly reduced efficiency.

Kevin Deters is chief operating officer of California-based contractor Solv Energy, in charge of engineering the project.

“Ultimately, the cost to build it and operate it, it is by far the cheapest form of power,” said Deters. "In today's market where the power demand is almost parabolic right now between data centers and other demands on the grid, the need for power is ever-increasing, so solar is the quickest to market."

Kevin Deters, Chief Operating Officer with SOLV Energy speaks about the opening of El Patrimonio.
Kory Cook
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Kevin Deters, Chief Operating Officer with SOLV Energy speaks about the opening of El Patrimonio.

Federal residential solar tax credits ended last year due to the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” meaning systems installed in 2026 do not qualify for these credits, but Deters added that even with the removal of subsidies, solar energy is the most affordable source to market and operate. Some states and local utility companies continue to offer independent incentives, such as property tax exemptions and net metering, even if the federal tax credit has expired for new 2026 systems.

The welcome tent at the groundbreaking ceremony for El Patrimonio
Kory Cook
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TPR
The welcome tent at the groundbreaking ceremony for El Patrimonio

"El Patrimonio" marks SOLV Energy's first project with Ashtrom Renewable Energy in Bexar County.

Yitsik Mermelstein is chief executive officer of Israel-based Ashtrom and said the response from the San Antonio community reaffirms the decision to build a new solar farm in South Texas.

"It is our second site in Texas, building on the success of our first project, delivering clean power to the residents of San Antonio," said Mermelstein. "It's a strategic extension of the Ashtrom group's commitment to the U.S. energy market."

Ashtrom completed the 306-megawatt "Tierra Bonita" project in Pecos County, West Texas in 2024, which also serves CPS Energy.

While large for the local area, "El Patrimonio" is small compared to the massive "utility-scale" farms in West or Southeast Texas, such as Roadrunner Solar, which spans over 2,700 acres. It is roughly twice the size of the original Alamo I project, which was considered the state's largest when it opened in 2013.

Employees with SOLV Energy attending the groundbreaking ceremony for El Patrimonio in Bexar County
Kory Cook
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Employees with SOLV Energy attending the groundbreaking ceremony for El Patrimonio in Bexar County

Construction for "El Patrimonio" is expected to be completed in 2027.

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