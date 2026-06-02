20 things San Antonio does better than New York
A Finals rematch seemed like the perfect time for a friendly San Antonio-New York comparison.
Here's our contribution to the rivalry: a list of 20 things San Antonio does better. New Yorkers, we say this with love.
1. Breakfast tacos
New York can have its pizza.
2. Friendliness
Wave at someone in San Antonio, and they'll probably wave back.
3. Fiesta
Eleven days when San Antonio throws a party and everyone gets invited.
4. Accessibility
We liked the idea of an inclusive theme park so much, we built the world's first.
5. Mariachi
Where trumpets, violins and generations of tradition come together.
6. The River Walk
New York has rivers. We built one of our defining public spaces around ours.
7. The Hill Country
When San Antonians need a getaway, we usually don't need a plane ticket.
8. H-E-B
This isn't a grocery store. It's a way of life.
9. Tex-Mex
Handmade tortillas and fresh chips are just the start. We haven't even gotten to the enchiladas yet.
10. Salsa
Get a rope. If you know, you know.
11. Whataburger
You can get a burger anywhere. You can only get Whataburger in the places that got it right.
12. Barbecue
We respect pastrami. We just prefer brisket.
13. Pan Dulce
New York has bagels. We have an entire bakery case.
14. UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most cities would be thrilled to have one. We have five of them.
15. Affordability
You can afford dinner after paying rent.
16. Parking
A basic civic service that still exists.
17. Commutes
An hour in traffic is a story. In New York, it's a Tuesday.
18. Weather
Our weather app rarely uses the phrase "winter storm warning."
19. Square Footage
In San Antonio, your walk-in closet probably isn't also your kitchen.
20. Basketball City
The banners. The murals. The car flags. The horns honking late into the night. The post-win freebies. If this feels familiar, it should. The Spurs and Knicks are meeting again on basketball's biggest stage. Some things take New York a little longer.